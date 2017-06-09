Coalition forms Super PAC to oppose Marilyn Mosby

A new super PAC has been formed to oppose Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby, one of the first salvos in what could be a bruising re-election fight for the city's top prosecutor.

The political action committee, called Bmore Safe Now PAC, was registered May 17. It has a website, and last week posted an 18-second attack ad online called "Change starts at the top" that calls attention to the city's rising murder rate since Mosby took office.

"Mosby's unethical behavior, naked ambition, and dangerous inexperience, has allowed innumerable violent repeat offenders to wreak havoc on our great city," the group's website reads.

Reached for comment, Mosby issued a statement through her office's spokeswoman, Melba Saunders.

"The people of Baltimore ... understand that the city is facing an unprecedented surge in violent crime and homicides, and it will take much more than attack ads from wealthy lawyers to stem the tide," Saunders said in an email. "These type of attacks are insulting to the people of Baltimore who wake up every day committed to making our city better."

A spokesman for Bmore Safe Now, defense attorney Joshua Insley, said the group represents a wide array of interests with a shared goal of opposing Mosby. They include defense attorneys, former prosecutors, law enforcement and community members, he said.

"There's going to be some strange bedfellows," he said.

Insley says Mosby's rhetoric on criminal justice reform doesn't match her actions, and the State's Attorney's Office has been in disarray during her tenure.

"Basically we're going to show how the sausage is made, expose the truth regarding the public statements of the office vs. the reality of what is going on in court," Insley said. "We're countering the false narrative that Marilyn Mosby is somehow a populist."

State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby has received "numerous offensive and extremely disturbing emails," according to her spokesperson.

In Maryland, a Super PAC can accept unlimited contributions from corporations, unions and individuals, but cannot be affiliated with or give money to candidates.

"There's definitely significance to the fact that a super PAC has formed in opposition to a sitting prosecutor," said Roger Hartley, dean of the University of Baltimore College of Public Affairs. "That's a big deal, because nationally we're starting to see more national money pour into local races."

One candidate, attorney Charles N. Curlett, has confirmed that he plans to challenge Mosby in the Democratic primary next year. Attorney Ivan Bates has also formed a campaign committee and said he is mulling a run. The Democratic primary will be held in June.

The state's attorney's race is not typically a high-dollar city race in Baltimore, but that could change this election cycle. Mosby was propelled to national recognition in 2015 when at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement she filed charges against the police officers involved in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray.

Since then, she has traveled the country receiving praise from civil rights groups and others. But she also became a lightning rod for criticism.

Saunders, the State's Attorney's Office spokeswoman, said: "The people of Baltimore understand that State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is in the community everyday fighting for them and fighting to take violent criminals off our streets, which is evident through our 93 percent felony conviction rate."

The PAC's online ad uses a clip from Mosby's 2013 campaign kickoff speech, where she decries the city's crime rate. Mosby's campaign was heavily focused on fighting crime, casting incumbent Gregg L. Bernstein as not doing enough to suppress a homicide count that reached 211 victims the year of the election.

In her first year in office, killings reached 344 victims, the highest total since 1993 and the highest per-capita rate ever. This year, the number of killings is on pace to top 300 victims for the third straight year.

Mosby has said that the uptick is a cyclical occurrence driven by deeply entrenched social problems. This week her office is holding the first of 11 weeks of free Friday night events for youth, with the goal of keeping them out of trouble.

"I'm horrified by the crimes that still plague this city, the robberies, the rapes, the burglaries, the murders," Mosby says in the ad. The rising murder rate then flashes on the screen, and Mosby can be heard saying: "Things don't change in Baltimore City."

The last remark in the ad is an edited version of her remarks from the speech. The full quote came as Mosby referred to a neighbor from her hometown of Boston, who came forward to cooperate with authorities after Mosby's cousin was gunned down.

She said her neighbor made a "choice, that so many of us have made or will have to make if things don't change in Baltimore City."

