Trial opens for man accused of plotting killing of Baltimore barber

At Rod’s Barber Shop in East Baltimore Andre Mosby was known as “BGE Dre,” the man who could rewire an electric meter for friends to avoid the bill from Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.

Mosby rewired a BGE meter for barbershop regular Emmett Edwards, Edwards told a Baltimore jury Monday. But prosecutors said a similar scheme ended with barber Kenneth Collins murdered.

A trial began Monday on charges Mosby, 33, plotted for Collins to be killed because the barber owed him money over a manipulated meter. The 45-year-old barber was gunned down while closing the East Monument Street shop in March 2016.

“It was Andre Mosby, the gentleman here, who wanted it done,” prosecutor Michael Dunty said, pointing across the courtroom. Mosby showed no reaction.

His own attorney told jurors that while Mosby rewired a meter for Collins, he never orchestrated the killing. In June, a jury found Ignatius Lawrence Jr. guilty of pulling the trigger. Lawrence was found guilty of murder and is scheduled to be sentenced next month. He faces life in prison.

“Nobody has somebody killed over a couple hundred dollars,” defense attorney Lawrence Rosenberg told the jury. “Never would Mr. Mosby have this victim executed … the person that did this dastardly act did so on his own.”

Mosby had worked as a contractor for BGE in 2014. The company had been investigating him for illegally restoring power, police said. A BGE spokesman declined Monday to answer questions about the investigation. BGE investigators met with Collins and asked him how he had restored power, police wrote in charging documents. They wrote that Collins gave them the name "Andre.”

Mosby was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Mosby was a customer at Rod’s Barber Shop, where Collins worked for four years. As a barber, Collins was the type to dish out advice along with a trim, his family said. They held a candlelight vigil outside the barbershop after he was killed. The barbershop is located on the boundary of the city's McElderry Park and Milton-Montford neighborhoods. Collins had two grown children and was engaged to be married.

"His smile and personality would light up a room," his fiancee, Tonyale Manley, said during the vigil last year.

It was Edwards, his best friend, who found him wounded inside the shop on the night of March 15, 2016. Each evening, Edwards drove the barber home after work, he told the jury.

He was waiting that night when he heard gunfire erupt from inside the shop behind him. Edwards said he could only see the gunman’s back.

“As he was shooting, Kenneth was trying to duck and dodge, like a struggle,” Edwards told the jury.

Edwards ducked inside a restaurant up the street as he said the gunman hurried away beside Mosby. Prosecutors said Mosby acted as the getaway driver.

Edwards rushed in the barbershop and found the blood leading upstairs. Collins had struggled upstairs. He lay there shot once in his back, once in his head.

Prosecutors played in court Edwards’ frantic 911 call.

“Send an ambulance. He’s breathing but he’s not awake,” Edwards urged the operator. “Kenneth! Kenneth! Kenneth! … I feel like he’s not breathing anymore.”

