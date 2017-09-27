Man found guilty of second-degree murder in killing of Baltimore barber

A 33-year-old man from Rosemont has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of a Baltimore barber who was gunned down last year while closing shop.

A Baltimore jury found Andre Mosby guilty after a three-day trial last week. In addition to second-degree murder, he was also found guilty of using a gun in a violent crime.

A former contractor for Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., Mosby would rewire electric meters for friends to avoid bills from BGE, prosecutors said. Mosby plotted to have the barber, Kenneth Collins, killed because the barber owed him money over a manipulated meter, prosecutors told the jury.

The 45-year-old barber was shot multiple times while closing Rod’s Barber Shop on East Monument Street in March 2016.

Mosby’s defense attorney, Lawrence Rosenberg, had argued that while his client rewired a meter for Collins, Mosby never orchestrated the barber’s killing.

In June, a jury found Ignatius Lawrence Jr. guilty of pulling the trigger. Lawrence was found guilty of first-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 11. He faces life in prison.

Mosby worked as a contractor for BGE in 2014, and the company had been investigating him for illegally restoring power, police said.

Mosby is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 17 in Baltimore Circuit Court. He faces 30 years in prison on the charge of second-degree murder.

