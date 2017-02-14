Baltimore City to pay $300,000 in Anthony Anderson death lawsuit

Baltimore's spending panel is set to approve a $300,000 settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of Anthony Anderson, who died after he was tackled by a police officer in 2012.

Officers stopped Anderson, 46, on Sept. 21, 2012, in a vacant lot when the officers said he failed to respond to commands, prompting one officer to use a "bear hug" maneuver, according to according to a description presented to the Board of Estimates. Anderson later died.

The Board is scheduled to formally vote on the measure Wednesday.

The suit was brought against the Baltimore City Police Department, the mayor and city council, and Officers Todd Strohman, Gregg Boyd, and Michael Vodarick.

Anderson's attorney have claimed the officers caused his death, and that their take down maneuver was excessive.

Former Baltimore State's Attorney Gregg L. Bernstein's office declined to bring charges in the death, finding that the officers did not use excessive force.

The officers said they stopped Anderson after witnessing a suspected drug transaction, according to police. Anderson did not comply with commands, and an officer said he saw Anderson slip a plastic baggie into his mouth. Strohman took Anderson down to the ground, causing eight broken ribs, lung bruises and the spleen lacerations that killed him, according to an autopsy.

A loose pill and the bag fell out of Anderson's mouth, which were later found to have been four heroin gel capsules, one of which they said was half chewed, according to prosecutors who reviewed the case.

All three police officers remain with the department, according to an online city salary database.

