Baltimore police investigating shooting after ambulance struck by bullet

A Baltimore ambulance was struck by gunfire in Northwest Baltimore on Wednesday morning, prompting a police investigation that is ongoing, police and fire officials confirmed.

“The good thing is that none of our medics were injured, and we're very appreciative of that,” said Blair Skinner, a fire department spokeswoman.

She referred all other questions to police.

Police said the incident occurred in the 2900 block of Wynham Rd., in the West Forest Park neighborhood, shortly before 10 a.m.

Det. Jeremy Silbert, a police spokesman, said a man in his 30s has been taken into custody, but that no victims of gunfire have been located. Police officers were canvassing the area, he said.

Silbert said the ambulance was in the area on a call — not for gunfire — when it was struck.

This story will be updated.

