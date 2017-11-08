Corrections officer acquitted at trial of sexually assaulting inmate

A Baltimore Central Booking corrections officer was acquitted Wednesday of all charges in a trial in which he was accused of sexually assaulting an inmate three times, his attorney said.

A city jury acquitted Cpl. Ambrose Obinna-Warrior of all 16 counts he faced, following a five-day trial.

“My client maintained his innocence from the beginning, and it was a shame that his name and reputation were sullied by these accusations,” said his defense attorney, Hunter Pruette.

The Baltimore state’s attorney’s office announced in June that Obinna-Warrior had been charged in a series of sex assaults that allegedly occurred in November 2016. Prosecutors withheld details of the case and asked anyone with additional information to call a tip line.

Obinna-Warrior posted $50,000 bond after being charged and was free during the five months awaiting trial.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services could not immediately be reached to confirm his status with the agency.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton