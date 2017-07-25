Salvadoran national rejects plea deal, moves to trial in Baltimore killings

Elias Josael Jimenez Alvarado declined an offer Tuesday to plead guilty to murder in exchange for life in prison, opting instead to stand trial for the strangling deaths of two Baltimore women.

The 21-year-old from El Salvador was charged with two killings last September. On Sept. 8, police on midnight patrol were called to the 3900 block of Dolfield Ave., in Northwest Baltimore, for a report of a woman screaming. The officers cut their headlights and crept up to the scene, finding a man over the body of Ranarda Williams, 35. The man fled into a nearby garage, but was caught and arrested.

Williams had been strangled, police said.

Police identified the man as Alvarado, whom authorities said was in the country illegally. Police have said they know little about his background.

Police also charged Alvarado in the killing a week earlier of Annquinnette Dates, 48. Dates was found strangled in the rear of a home in the 3700 block of Bancroft Rd. on the morning of Sept. 2.

Alvarado appeared in court Tuesday morning, as his defense attorney and prosecutor began selecting jurors for his trial in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

