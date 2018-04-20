Sentencing date set for past Baltimore Police sergeant of corrupt Gun Trace Task Force

A sentencing hearing has been set for next month for Baltimore Police Sgt. Thomas Allers, who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy for stealing thousands in cash from people he was investigating while he ran the Gun Trace Task Force.

Court records show Allers’ sentencing will take place May 11.

Allers is the first officer convicted in the case to have a sentencing date set, after previously scheduled sentencing hearings were canceled earlier this year.

Allers was assigned to a Drug Enforcement Administration task force when he was indicted in August 2017, six months after his former squad was taken down in a federal wiretap investigation that showed members of the unit were robbing citizens, falsifying documents and stealing overtime pay.

In his plea, Allers admitted to stealing more than $50,000 in nine incidents between 2014 and 2016. His crimes were committed with former detectives Momodu Gondo and Jemell Rayam, who both struck cooperation agreements with the government and gave information leading to Allers’ indictment.

Allers did not provide information on other officers, his attorney has said.

In one incident, when the officers found hundreds of thousands of dollars while raiding a home in Baltimore County, Allers told his fellow officers the homeowners “wouldn’t miss a stack” and they took a bundle containing $8,000 to $10,000. In another, the officers took $10,000 from a man named Davon Robinson, who federal prosecutors say was subsequently killed because he was unable to pay back a drug debt. In another, they took $3,000 after finding $9,000 in an apartment above a West Baltimore business.

Allers faces up to 20 years in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Blake will determine his sentence.

