Fifth Baltimore Police Gun Trace Task Force officer to plead guilty

A fifth officer charged in the Baltimore Police gun task force scandal is set to plead guilty on Wednesday, his attorney confirmed.

Sgt. Thomas Allers, a former supervisor of the Gun Trace Task Force, is slated for a rearraignment, a hearing where a defendant typically changes their plea, court records show. Defense attorney Gary Proctor confirmed Allers will enter a guilty plea.

Allers was charged with racketeering conspiracy and robbery. Federal prosecutors previously said evidence against Allers — described by the government as “overwhelming” and “powerful” — is from fellow officers who cooperated in the alleged robberies.

Eight city police officers have been charged in the case, as well as a Philadelphia police officer who once worked in Baltimore.

Allers was detailed to a Drug Enforcement Administration task force in June 2016, officials have previously said.

It was the DEA that first caught on to alleged illegal activities of the gun task force, after picking up Det. Momodu Gondo discussing drug trafficking with a drug dealer who was under investigation. The FBI then began investigating Gondo and other members of the task force.

