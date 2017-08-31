Baltimore sergeant charged in federal racketeering case ordered held in detention pending trial; pleads not guilty

The latest Baltimore police officer indicted on federal racketeering charges was ordered held in detention pending trial at a Thursday hearing. He also pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

The joint detention hearing and arraignment, in the federal courthouse downtown, came one day after the unsealing of the indictment for Sgt. Thomas Allers, which alleged he joined seven officers under his supervision in robbing local residents over the course of several years.

U.S. Magistrate Judge A. David Copperthite said the allegations against Allers represented “the most serious violation of public trust,” and ruled there were no conditions of pre-trial supervision that could ensure public safety were Allers released pending trial.

The ruling was in line with those in the cases against the seven other officers indicted in the case, all of whom have been ordered held pending their trials.

Both prosecutors and pre-trial services had requested Allers be detained.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise argued Allers could obstruct justice ahead of his trial were he released. He said evidence against Allers is from fellow officers who cooperated in the alleged robberies, and from victims who are “terrified they will be retaliated against.”

Gary Proctor, Allers’ defense attorney, argued for Allers’ release, saying he represented no threat to the public and was not a flight risk.

“He looks forward to his day in court,” Proctor said.

Allers, in handcuffs, gave a reassuring wink to family members as he was walked into the courtroom in handcuffs. He only spoke briefly to answer questions from the clerk before providing his not guilty plea.

Allers’ family members all declined to comment after the hearing.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun