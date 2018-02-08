Officer charged in Freddie Gray case moved to Baltimore police Internal Affairs

Sgt. Alicia White, who prosecutors charged with manslaughter in the death of Freddie Gray, is among a group of officers moving to the Baltimore Police Department’s Internal Affairs division, according to a personnel order sent Thursday evening.

The order does not spell out what White’s responsibilities will be in Internal Affairs, the unit that investigates allegations of misconduct. Police spokesmen declined to discuss the memo late Thursday.

White was among six officers charged by the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office in May 2015 in connection with Gray’s death. White’s case never made it to trial; it was dropped after prosecutors lost three cases and a jury could not reach agreement on a fourth.

White said she did nothing wrong. Internal disciplinary charges against her were dropped, also after other officers prevailed in their disciplinary hearings.

White is not the only figure from the Freddie Gray case moving to internal affairs — Alice Carson-Johnson is also listed as moving to the unit.

Officer Carson-Johnson was found guilty of misconduct for missing a meeting in August 2015 with Deputy State’s Attorney Janice Bledsoe, who was preparing for the trials of officers accused in the death of Freddie Gray. Bledsoe complained about Carson-Johnson, who was moved to building security at police headquarters as a result.

Carson-Johnson’s internal disciplinary trial was the first to be public after the General Assembly passed a law opening up those hearings.

Her role at the trial was to testify as an instructor at the Police Department’s training academy who provided Officer William Porter with medical response training when he was in the academy in 2013.

