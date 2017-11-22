Administrative charges dismissed against last officer facing discipline in Freddie Gray case

Charges were dismissed Wednesday against the last officer facing administrative discipline in the Freddie Gray case.

In a statement issued just before 7 p.m., Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said Sgt. Alicia White, who faced termination, would face no further administrative actions.

Noting two previous administrative trials had resulted in acquittals, Davis said “proceeding with this administrative hearing would not be in good faith, and has dismissed the charges.”

White’s attorney, Tony Garcia, said White was “grateful” for the decision.

“She has always maintained her innocence from the very beginning,” Garcia said.

This breaking news article will be updated.

