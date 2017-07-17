Death of Johns Hopkins student-athlete Abigail Bastien result of accidental fall, Baltimore Police believe

The death of a Johns Hopkins University student-athlete whose body was found outside her off-campus apartment building last week appears to be the result of an accidental fall from the building, Baltimore police said Monday.

Abigail Bastien, 19, was a rising sophomore in the university’s Krieger School of Arts & Sciences, working this summer in the School of Medicine’s cell biology department. She was also a member of the school’s track and field team.

She was from Sandusky, Ohio.

Bastien’s body was discovered about 7:50 a.m. Thursday outside in the 3700 block of N. Charles St., just north of the university’s Homewood campus, where there are high-rise apartments for students.

T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, said that after a preliminary investigation, “nothing in this case points toward homicide.”

“Our early indications, based on all the evidence that we have, which includes video evidence and statements from people, is that this is an accidental death where it appears that she fell off of the building from quite a distance and died as a result of that,” Smith said. “We’re still waiting on toxicology results from the medical examiner’s office before we’re able to determine exactly everything that was going on.”

Smith said he did not know exactly how Bastien is believed to have fallen, or from where in or on the building, though video surveillance and witness statements have allowed police to be “a little bit more conclusive as to what we know occurred during the period of time leading up to her death.”

Bastien’s family has not responded to requests for comment.

The university issued a statement last week mourning her death and expressing sympathies to her family and friends.

Bastien was a sprinter on the university track and field team, and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority, the university said.

