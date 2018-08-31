83-year-old West Baltimore woman dies after being found assaulted, unresponsive in her home, police say

Police are investigating the death of an 83-year-old woman who was found assaulted and unresponsive in her West Baltimore home.

Officers found Dorothy Mae Neal after a neighbor called police when friends grew concerned after not seeing Neal for days.

Police said Neal was found Wednesday in her apartment in the 2300 block of Winchester St. She was unresponsive and the victim of an apparent assault, police said. She was taken to the University Of Maryland Medical Center where she pronounced dead early Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Those with tips could be eligible for a $4000 reward. Tips can also be texted to police at 443-902-4824.

