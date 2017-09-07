Washington-area rapper '30 Glizzy' identified as man fatally shot in South Baltimore

Theodore Dashawn Pigford, 26 — better known as the Washington-area rapper “30 Glizzy” — was the man fatally shot in South Baltimore on Wednesday, police and Pigford’s attorney confirmed Thursday.

Police confirmed Pigford’s name, and attorney John McKenna, who represented Pigford in previous criminal cases and maintained contact with him, confirmed he was the rapper.

“He was a nice young man with a promising career,” McKenna said Thursday. “It’s just sad.”

Pigford, of the 2100 block of Alice Ave. in Oxon Hill in Prince George’s County, was found unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in an alley in the 4200 block of Audrey Ave. in the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Pigford touted his membership in the Washington-area rap clique Glizzy Gang. The group is known in Baltimore as well, with member Marquis King — long known as “Shy Glizzy,” who more recently has gone by “Jefe” — making an appearance on the popular “Bird Flu” track of slain Baltimore rapper Tyriece “Lor Scoota” Watson.

Scoota released a video for “Bird Flu” — a major hit on his mixtape, "Still N the Trenches Volume II" — on Halloween 2014 featuring Shy Glizzy, at a time when Shy Glizzy’s single “Awwsome” was a staple around Baltimore. Since then, Shy Glizzy has had even more popular success, including with his last year’s 12-track mixtape “Young Jefe 2.”

Scoota was fatally shot in Baltimore in June 2016 as part of what police believe was a string of retaliatory attacks. When Shy Glizzy arrived at the West Baltimore funeral home where fans had gathered to mourn Scoota, he was wearing a hat that read YBS, the name of Scoota’s crew. The crowd cheered him, showing his popularity in Baltimore as well.

Pigford enjoyed some of that broader regional popularity as well, though he was not as well known. Like Shy Glizzy and Scoota, he flashed cash and guns in his videos, and rapped about drug dealing and other crime.

In a track titled “Bad & Boujee,” Pigford rapped, “Rest in peace to Up Next,” an apparent reference to Scoota, who went by the mantra “Scoota up next!” Then he rapped, “But I can’t be a victim, I’mma be a suspect.”

He had recently put out new music, as well, and linked to it from social media accounts. In one track titled “My Life,” he rapped about struggling to provide for his family: “I been down a long path of wrong, I’m trying to make it right.”

Fans of the Glizzy Gang quickly began mourning 30 Glizzy on social media on Thursday, including on Shy Glizzy’s pages.

McKenna, Pigford’s attorney, said Pigford had some minor brushes with the law in the past — court records show a burglary conviction in 2010 and some drug charges that were all dropped in Prince George’s County — but was a “good kid.”

McKenna said he was surprised to learn of his client’s killing.

“I really am puzzled by what he was doing in South Baltimore, because he was more of a D.C. guy,” he said.

Pigford’s family could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Anyone with information about Pigford’s shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCK-UP.

