Eastern Shore deputy shot in Chestertown

A sheriff's deputy on Maryland's Eastern Shore was in critical condition early Thursday after a shooting in Chestertown.

The deputy was shot by a suspect — who was also wounded — while escorting a resident into a home in the 200 block of Edmore Road in Chestertown, according to the Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office.

The office says the incident began with a domestic dispute that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Following the dispute, a woman involved went to sheriff's headquarters. She was escorted back to the home by police in order to gather belongings. While in the home, the suspect fired at the deputy with a shotgun, and the deputy shot back. Both were injured, police said.

The deputy, who was not named but is a four-year veteran of the department, was flown to Shock Trauma and was in surgery Thursday morning, police said. The name and condition of the suspect were not immediately known.

Maryland State Police are investigating.

