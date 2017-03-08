Man shot on Charm City Circulator bus

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on a Charm City Circulator bus Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore police said.

Police found the victim, who was shot in his stomach, at 2:50 p.m. on the bus in the 200 block of N. Broadway Street at Gough Street.

The suspect, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with white soles, ran east on Gough Street toward Perkins Homes, police said.

Anyone with information can call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.