Man shot on Charm City Circulator bus

Baltimore police are looking for a suspect who shot a man on a Charm City Circulator bus and fled.

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on a Charm City Circulator bus Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore police said.

Police found the victim, who was shot in his stomach, at 2:50 p.m. on the bus in the 200 block of N. Broadway Street at Gough Street.

The suspect, wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes with white soles, ran east on Gough Street toward Perkins Homes, police said.

Anyone with information can call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

