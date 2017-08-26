Baltimore man among 3 more charged in Charlottesville, Va., white supremacist rally

A 52-year-old Baltimore man, one of three more people charged in the Aug. 12 white nationalist rally in Virginia, was arrested Saturday and is being held in the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The man, identified as Richard Wilson Preston, was charged by Charlottesville, Va., police with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. Court records list his address in the 5800 block of Cedonia Ave. in the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood of Cedmont.

He was apparently picked up Saturday on a fugitive warrant issued in Virginia.

In addition, Charlottesville police said Daniel Patrick Borden, 18, was charged with malicious wounding and is in custody in Cincinnati. A third man, identified as Alex Michael Ramos, was charged with malicious wounding. His last known residence was Marietta, Ga.

Police also said Saturday they have now identified 35 victims after a car plowed into a crowd on Aug. 12, killing a woman.James Alex Fields Jr. faces second-degree murder charges for driving a car into counter-protesters and killing Heather Heyer. He has been in custody since the day of the rally.

Baltimore Sun reporter Alison Knezevich contributed to this article.