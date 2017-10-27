Cecil County executive charged with DUI

Cecil County Executive Alan Judson McCarthy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence late Thursday night after a state trooper saw the vehicle he was driving weaving across the center and side lines of Route 213 north of Chesapeake City, Maryland State Police said.

McCarthy, 69, of Chesapeake City was arrested and charged with DUI, failure to obey traffic-control device instructions, failure to drive on the right half of a roadway and negligent driving, police said.

A trooper responding to another call around 11 p.m. saw a black Infiniti weaving as it traveled south on Route 213 between Locust Point and Elk Forest roads. The trooper stopped the vehicle just north of Spears Hill Road and detected a strong odor of alcohol when he approached the driver, police said.

McCarthy was arrested and taken to the North East Barracks, then released to another driver, police said. Police declined to release information about any tests administered.

According to his biography on the Cecil County website, McCarthy is an equine veterinarian for farms in the area and also sells and rents residential and commercial properties in Maryland and Delaware. He was elected executive last November, and previously had been a county councilman representing the 1st District, which includes Cecilton, Chesapeake City and Earleville. He was selected as the council’s vice president in 2012 and reappointed in 2014. McCarthy did not respond to an email requesting comment.

