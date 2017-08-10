Police investigating robbery, assault at Columbia Mall carousel

Howard County police are investigating an alleged Aug. 5 robbery and assault at the Island Carousel in the Columbia Mall.

A woman was seen reaching into the carousel’s register and stealing cash at about 4 p.m. Saturday, police said. When a carousel employee confronted the woman, the suspect grabbed the employee by her hair and threw her to the ground.

She also bit the victim, who was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. The suspect then fled the mall through the food court.

Detectives are offering a $1,000 reward for information on the suspect, who is described as a black woman between 20 and 25 years old. They have published a video of the incident to their Facebook page.

Lila Orosco was taking photos of her daughter on the carousel a few minutes before the incident took place. When she heard a commotion near the register, she turned her camera toward it.

Her 14-second video captures the attack and has been viewed more than 210,000 times on Facebook.

Orosco, 41, said she was shocked to see such a violent incident in a crowded mall on a Saturday afternoon.

“You wouldn’t expect that to happen,” she said. “I just want somebody to catch her.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at, 410-313-STOP or hcpdcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman