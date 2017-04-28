Man sentenced after leading Maryland police on chase with baby in car

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in jail after leading Maryland police on a 12-mile, high-speed chase with a baby in his car.

The Cumberland Times-News reports 23-year-old Corey Austin Bircher, of Elk Garden, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to three charges in Garrett County District Court on Wednesday.

In February, Garrett County sheriff's deputies attempted to stop Bircher's car for a traffic violation, but he refused to stop. Three enforcement cruisers pursued him on a chase that reached speeds up to 100 mph (160.93 kph) on rural roads.

Officers discovered an adult passenger and baby in the car when it crashed. The passengers and a deputy were treated for injuries.