Two dead after police pursuit on I-95

A man and a woman died Sunday after leading police on a car chase from the Fort McHenry Tunnel to Cecil County, police said.

Around 11 a.m., police tried to stop a car that they said was stolen in New Hampshire by the Fort McHenry Tunnel, Maryland Transportation Authority police said. The Chevy Silverado pickup truck took off and police pursued it up Interstate 95.

Near Elkton, the driver lost control, struck a guardrail and went down an embankment, police said. The two occupants, a man and a woman, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have identified the two people but have not yet released their identities pending notification of their next of kin.

cwells@baltsun.com