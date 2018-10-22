'Amy touched so many lives': Family of slain Baltimore County police officer Caprio releases statement

Family of Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio thanked their friends, the police department and the larger community Monday, months after Caprio was killed while on duty.

The Sorrells and Caprio families released a statement Monday expressing their gratitude for support they have received since Caprio died May 21. Caprio was killed in Perry Hall while responding to a call when she fatally struck by a stolen Jeep.

“The immediate and continued show of love, support and compassion from not only the surrounding community, but from around the nation and internationally, has been overwhelmingly moving to Amy’s family, friends and coworkers,” the statement said. “Through the compassion that has been shown and memories that have been shared, Amy’s spirit will live on and continue to shine light on the good that can come from a tragedy.”

The families thanked the public for sending them cards, flowers, food, art and other gifts to show their support in the months since Caprio died.

“What has been apparent from the onset is that Amy touched so many lives (either directly or indirectly) and it has been your love and prayers that have given her family the most precious gifts of all,” the statement continued. “For this, both families humbly thank each of you.”

Four Baltimore teenagers — Dawnta Harris, Darrell Ward, Derrick Matthews and Eugene Genius IV — were charged as adults with first-degree murder and other counts in Caprio’s killing. They are being held until their trials next year.

The family’s full statement is available on the Baltimore County government’s website.

