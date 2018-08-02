Woman shot during burglary in Catonsville, Baltimore County police said

Baltimore County Police are investigating after a woman was shot during a burglary in Catonsville Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call at about 7:55 p.m. for a burglary in progress in the 600 block of Aldershot Road.

According to police, a burglar entered the home, where a 44-year-old woman was inside and called police. During a struggle with the home invader, the woman was shot once, according to police. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The suspect fled the house, and was later taken into custody by police.

Charges are pending against the suspect, whose identity was not available Thursday morning.

