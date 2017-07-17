Arrest made in death of stepson of Baltimore attorney

Defense attorney Warren Brown said Monday Baltimore police have made an arrest in his stepson’s death.

His 22-year-old stepson, Louis Young, who went by Cody, died in a shooting on July 1 outside a BP gas station in the 3300 block of Garrison Blvd. in Northwest Baltimore. Brown said Samuel Lee Cooper III has been charged in Young’s death. Baltimore police held a 12:30 p.m. news conference to discuss the arrest, among other recent incidents.

“We just want to thank the police department,” Brown said at a news conference Monday morning at his Mount Vernon law office. “They worked around the clock. … They’ve been very dogged and determined in their pursuit” of justice.

Court records do not yet list murder charges against Cooper, who turned 25 on Monday. However, Brown said Cooper is at the city jail on separate charges.

Brown said he also expects charges to be filed against additional individuals in his stepson's death.

“There’s a group of individuals that are under investigation. We do expect further murder charges to be leveled against some members of that group,” he said. He said the group has operated in the city and Baltimore County, committing robberies, carjackings and other crimes.

Police previously released surveillance footage of two individuals before the killing from the gas station. Brown offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people involved.

Brown said his son was not targeted. Brown didn’t know Cooper and said his stepson didn’t know Cooper.

“It is clearly a group of individuals who are praying on people” at gas station where they are highly vulnerable outside their vehicles attempting to pump gas, he said.

“It was just a crime of opportunity,” Brown said.

Brown asked for role models to step up and mentor the next generation, to steer them away from crime.

“They’re in need of other role models,” to pursue something other than what they see from people like Cooper, he said. Without that intervention, he said crime will continue with the next generation if kids have no other role models than “these gang bangers.”

He and his wife want to help connect role models to children who need a positive influence in their lives, he said.

“It’s not a lot of time necessarily. Sometimes it’s just a glimpse, that’s all these kids need. Just a glimpse of another life to counterbalance what they are seeing,” Brown said.

His wife, Donyelle Brown, who sat beside him at the news conference, also thanked police for “their tireless work and effort.”

She said: “I would never want to see another parent sit on this side of the table and lose a child senselessly. This is senseless.”

“We need a change,” she said.

