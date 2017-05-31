New motive alleged in 2015 killing of young Park Heights father

Baltimore prosecutors revealed a new motive in the November 2015 murder of a young father in Park Heights, saying Kendal Fenwick was killed in a case of mistaken identity in retaliation for an earlier shooting.

Assistant State's Attorney Patrick Seidel told Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn that defendant Devante Brim was involved in a series of incidents related to a shooting-up of his grandmother's house five days before Fenwick, 24, was killed.

"It's very rare that we're able to explain 'why.' But in this case, we can," Seidel said during pre-trial motions Wednesday.

The motive, however, is not what police said at the time of the killing when Brim was arrested. Officials said then that they believed Fenwick, a father of three, was killed by drug dealers who were angered because he was constructing a fence on his property, in the 3500 block of Park Heights Ave., to keep them out.

That claim prompted members of the community to come together and finish the fence Fenwick had been building.

Brim is charged with first-degree murder in Fenwick's killing, and faces separate cases of attempted murder and home invasion that Seidel said would be tried one-by-one but which are connected. He called them a "chain of circumstantial cases."

The violence started on Nov. 4, 2015, when someone opened fire on Brim's grandmother's home as he and others sat on the porch outside. Seidel said the alleged shooter has pleaded guilty to a handgun charge, and Brim is charged with firing back in "mutual combat."

Seidel said that Brim was interviewed by police and said he was "going to get revenge and kill them."

Fenwick was killed five days after the porch shooting. Shell casings from both crime scenes matched, Seidel said.

Three days after that, Brim is accused of breaking into a woman's home looking for someone who he believed had "snitched" on him, Seidel said.

One of Brim's attorneys, Robert Cohen, told Phinn that Brim "denies ever firing a gun" in the porch shooting and said there are witnesses who said he never had a gun on the porch.

"Someone else returned fire," Cohen said.

Cohen said Brim told police someone else had killed Fenwick and gave that man's name. The Sun is not naming that man because he has not been charged in the case.

Brim also described the gun he said that man had used in the killing. Seidel said the gun was found in October 2016, and matches the crime scenes. But authorities say it was Brim, not the other man, who used it to kill Fenwick.

Attorneys were sorting through pre-trial motions Wednesday morning, and it was unclear when the murder trial would begin. Prosecutors are off to a tough start: Seidel said he was having trouble locating at least two witnesses and would ask the court to issue warrants called "body attachments" to have them arrested and brought to court.

