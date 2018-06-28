Two boys, ages 12 and 15, stabbed in West Baltimore

Two boys, ages 15 and 12, were stabbed in West Baltimore on Wednesday night, Baltimore Police said.

Baltimore police responded to a 9:14 p.m. call from a home in the 1900 block of Walbrook Avenue in West Baltimore, where officers found the boys suffering from stab wounds. The stabbing reportedly happened after an altercation near the intersection of Walbrook and McKean avenues, police said.

The boys are in stable condition at area hospitals. Western District detectives are investigating, police said.

crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz