Police are investigating the death of a 9-year-old boy in the Midway neighborhood of East Baltimore this week.

The boy was found unresponsive around 6:10 a.m Monday in his home in the 2000 block of Kennedy Avenue, police said Tuesday.

Police have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death, which they are calling “questionable.”

This story will be updated.

