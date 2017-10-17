Bowie State student's stabbing death at University of Maryland to be prosecuted as a hate crime

A former University of Maryland student charged with fatally stabbing a Bowie State student in the spring was indicted Tuesday on a hate-crime charge Tuesday by a Prince George’s County grand jury.

“We are completely comfortable with the indictment in this case,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks said in a news conference announcing the indictment.

Lt. Richard W. Collins III, a 23-year-old ROTC student who was planning on entering the Army after graduation, was stabbed to death in May on the College Park campus of the University of Maryland. Sean Urbanski, a 22-year-old from Severna Park, was charged in the killing, which will now also be prosecuted as a hate crime resulting in death.

Collins had been visiting friends at Maryland when Urbanski approached them near a bus stop around 3 a.m. According to charging documents, Urbanski told them to "Step left, step left if you know what's best for you.” Collins refused, and Urbanski stabbed him in the chest.

Police initially said race did not appear to play a role. However, the FBI began investigating the case as a possible hate crime after finding that Urbanski had been a member of a Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation.” However, in July, Alsobrooks told reporters that her office lacked sufficient evidence to pursue hate crime charges.

In the news conference Tuesday, Alsobrooks cited “lots and lots of digital evidence” taken from Urbanski’s phone and computer. “All those things put together” led investigators to look into the incident as a hate crime, Alsobrooks said. She declined to say which hate groups Urbanski was a member of.

Urbanski is scheduled to go on trial in January. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life without parole plus 20 years, Alsobrooks said.

She said Collins’s family had been informed of the ruling; but added, “I don’t know if there is anything that can ever be done to really completely heal a wound like this.”

In response to the ruling, the University of Maryland posted a statement to twitter saying: “The Collins family remains in our thoughts, following the tragic loss last May. This is especially true today as the prosecution of this senseless crime moves through the criminal justice system.”

Urbanski’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

This breaking story will be updated.

