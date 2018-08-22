Women's body in burned vacant home in South Baltimore

Baltimore firefighters found the body of an adult woman Wednesday after putting out a fire in the basement of a vacant home in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

Department spokeswoman Blair Adams said firefighters responded to reports of a fire in the 3400 block of 7th Street just after 9 a.m.

“After the fire was extinguished,” she said, “they located the body of an adult woman.”

The woman’s cause of death is under investigation and will be determined by the state’s medical examiner’s office, Adams said.

The night before the firefighters’ grim discovery, police say 29-year-old Tiffany Jones was abducted from the same neighborhood in South Baltimore. It is not clear if there is any connection between the two incidents.

Homicide and arson detectives are investigating the death, police spokesman Det. Jeremy Silbert said.

“Homicide goes out to all suspicious deaths and we’re investigating the manner,” said police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe.

Baltimore City police and fire officials in the 3400 block of 7th Street in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood, where a body was found. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)