Student throws bleach onto Baltimore school police officer breaking up fight

A Baltimore city school police officer was doused with bleach Tuesday while breaking up a fight at Achievement Academy, district officials said.

When a student threw bleach in the officer’s eyes, it also splattered in the eyes of a hall monitor and onto the clothes of another student, said city schools spokeswoman Edie House-Foster.

The officer and hall monitor were taken to a hospital for treatment. Both were released later in the afternoon and are expected to fully recover, House-Foster said. The student did not require treatment.

An 18-year-old student was taken to Central Booking, where she will be charged as an adult with three counts of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, House-Foster said. She was not named.

Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the city school police union, said the officer involved has more than 15 years experience on the school police force.

“He’s an experienced, highly decorated officer who is almost a legend in the Northeast Baltimore community,” Boatwright said. “He is known to almost anybody who went to middle school or high school in that area because he’s so well liked.”

Boatwright said the officer, who has not been named, will require further medical evaluation in the coming days.

Earlier this year, a student tried to enter the same school with a loaded gun.

A school police officer recovered the weapon, which was not used to threaten anyone. That student was also taken to Central Booking.

