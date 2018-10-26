'Find my killer:' Twin sister plans billboard on road where her sister, Jody LeCornu, was slain in 1996

About a mile from down the road from where Jody LeCornu was fatally shot in 1996, her twin sister has planned a billboard emblazoned with the young woman’s face and a simple plea — “Find my killer.”

The billboard is Jennifer Carrieri’s latest push in a more than 20-year effort to keep LeCornu’s memory alive and to draw out new information about her murder.

“I don't know that everybody watches the news or TV so I'm hoping it reaches someone who doesn't know the story,” Carrieri said of the billboard.

The new billboard is bright red, with a photo of LeCornu smiling next to an offer for a $32,000 reward and the date of her death. The sign is planned to go up Oct. 29 — one day after the twins’ birthday — in the 5700 block of York Road, near St. Dunstans Road.

Courtesy Photo Jody LeCornu was killed in 1996, and her twin sister Jenny Carrieri is trying to renew interest in the case with a billboard tyhat will go up this coming week. Jody LeCornu was killed in 1996, and her twin sister Jenny Carrieri is trying to renew interest in the case with a billboard tyhat will go up this coming week. (Courtesy Photo)

LeCornu, 23, was found fatally shot in her car in the parking lot of a York Road shopping center just before 4 a.m. on March 2, 1996. Investigators believe she was shot in the back while seated inside her car on the lot of the Drumcastle Shopping Center in the 6300 block of York Road, according to Baltimore County police.

After being shot, LeCornu drove her car onto York Road and then onto the lot of the York Road Plaza. Witnesses told police that a man of stocky build and wearing a drab or green-colored army style coat followed LeCornu’s car into the lot of the plaza and then removed an unknown item from inside her car.

The man then reportedly drove off in a white BMW, heading south on York Road, police said.

The case remains unsolved.

Every few years, Carrieri tries to come up with creative ways to share her sister’s story. In 2016, Carrieri sat down with the Sun to discuss the case in hopes of learning new information.

“I feel like there’s people out there who know something,” Carrieri said at the time.

A few months later, she filed a lawsuit against Baltimore County police in hopes of obtaining a copy of LeCornu’s investigative file to pursue a private investigation. Carrieri said the case was settled in 2017 for terms she was unable to disclose.

The efforts have put emotional strain on her and her family, she said. But she feels she is on a mission to find LeCornu’s killer.

“I don’t want her to be forgotten,” she said.

Police ask that anyone with information about the case call Baltimore County Police or submit an anonymous tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed