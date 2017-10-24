Man and woman arrested, charged in Perry Hall bank robbery

A man and a woman were arrested and charged Monday in connection with a robbery at a SunTrust Bank branch on Belair Road in Perry Hall, Baltimore County police said.

A man identified as Matthew Dale Bush, 38, of Bear, Del., entered the bank around 11:50 a.m. Monday and displayed a note to the teller before leaving in a car, police said. Officers tried to stop a vehicle matching the description near the city line, but the driver fled and crashed into another car at Federal Street and North Broadway in the Oliver neighborhood.

Police said Bush and a woman in the car, later identified as Crystal Lynn French, 33, of Grasonville, then fled the scene of the crash. French was arrested by city and Baltimore County police nearby, while Bush ran into an alley, where he was captured. Police said he briefly resisted arrest.

Both were briefly hospitalized with minor injures and are charged with robbery and theft, police said. Bush was also charged with resisting arrest. Police said both were held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik