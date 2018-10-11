Baltimore Police officer found not guilty of assault in Christmas Eve incident

A city police officer was acquitted by a judge Thursday of first-degree assault in a Christmas Eve incident in Northeast Baltimore, his defense attorney and the city police officers’ union said.

Officer Kevin Battipaglia had been accused of clubbing a 21-year-old man, Darrian Carr, with his baton after a brief chase in a parking lot at Belair Road and Brendan Avenue in Northeast Baltimore about 1:30 p.m. The officer had been suspended without pay from the city police department.

But the officer’s body camera did not capture the moment of the baton’s impact; a friend of Carr’s who was also at the scene testified that his view was obstructed; and a training officer called as a state’s witness said he could not tell whether the strike was intentional or accidental.

Circuit Judge Dana M. Middleton, who presided over the three-day bench trial, issued the not-guilty verdict Thursday, said Michael Belsky, Battipaglia’s lead defense attorney. Attorneys Chaz Ball and Catherine Dickinson also tried the case in the officer’s defense.

“The judge in this case was extraordinarily fair, thoroughly reviewed all the evidence and found — exactly as we had always contended — that this was nothing more than an accident,” Belsky said. “We only wish the State’s Attorney’s Office could have reviewed it in the same light six months ago.”

A spokeswoman for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Battipaglia’s status.

Carr’s family could not be reached at a phone number listed for his Northeast Baltimore home, and his attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys’ arguments in the trial each focused heavily on the officer’s body footage of the event, which showed him chasing Carr across a busy Belair Road intersection and into the parking lot of a Dollar Tree.

In the footage, Carr can be seen running, then quickly changing direction as he is cut off by a car, and colliding with Battipaglia, who was running with his baton in his right hand, at the parking lot’s Brendan Avenue entrance.

Battipaglia’s attorneys argued successfully that the tip of officer’s baton struck Carr accidentally while the two were running full speed — an argument they bolstered with testimony from Dr. Jonathan L. Arden, a forensic pathologist who told the court that Carr’s injury was smaller than it would have been if Battipaglia had struck him with the broad side of the baton.

Tyquan Spriggs, 23, Carr’s friend who also ran from Battipaglia after seeing him hop out of his patrol car with the baton, said the officer had been red-faced and aggressive. Spriggs ran down Brendan Avenue, and testified that while he saw Battipaglia swing the baton, a car rolled past and blocked his vision of the impact. Belsky argued that if the officer had swung the baton the way Spriggs described, his body camera would have rotated with his torso.

In a blow to the prosecution, Baltimore Police instructor Khamla Soukaseum, who was called as a state’s witness, testified that he could not tell from Battipaglia’s body camera footage whether the officer intentionally or accidentally struck Carr, Belsky said.

Two other officers were called to testify in the trial: Officer Rhys Dacuycuy, who first responded to the scene, and Detective Karl Page, a member of the Special Incident Response Team, the unit that investigates all police shootings and other use-of-force-related incidents.

Page explained the Police Department’s use-of-force policies. Dacuycuy, who was across Belair Road and did not see the incident, guided the court through his body footage from the day and described running over to find Battipaglia kneeling next to Carr.

The city police officers’ union, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, cheered the judge’s verdict on Twitter.

“This just in...BPD Officer Kevin Battiplaglia found NOT GUILTY on all counts,” the union tweeted.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6