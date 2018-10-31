Leaders of Baltimore 'Trained to Go' gang found guilty of murdering rivals, suspected police informants

A federal jury found eight men guilty Wednesday of dealing heroin in West Baltimore as part of the Trained To Go street gang and its leaders guilty of murdering rivals and suspected police informants.

Brothers Montana Barronette and Terrell Sivells were both found guilt of a racketeering conspiracy involving murders and heroin dealing. During the weekslong trial, prosecutor said the two brothers rose from street level drug dealers to run a powerful crew of guns for hire in Sandtown-Winchester. Both men now face life in prison.

The eight defendants had faced a host of gun, drug and murder charges. They were found guilty on all counts, except jurors returned a "no finding" on one of the murder charges against Barronette and one against Sivells.

This article will be updated.