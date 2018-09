Anne Arundel County Police on Wednesday night advised people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Master Derby Court in Annapolis while they responded to a barricade situation.

According to the department’s Twitter page, officers began working on a call in which an assault suspect barricaded himself inside a home. No hostages were reported.

Police later tweeted that the suspect was in custody and advised caution if driving through the area.

