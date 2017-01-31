Baltimore County police arrest suspected serial bank robber

Baltimore County police on Monday arrested a man they believe is responsible for nine bank robberies in the last month.

The suspect the FBI dubbed the "Winter Hat Robber" because he wore a series of different winter hats is believed to have robbed bank branches that included a Wells Fargo in Catonsville, a BB&T in Eldersburg, and a PNC in Pikesville. Authorities also believe he attempted to rob a First National Bank branch in Ellicott City.

Harrison Lewis III was charged with theft and several robbery and armed robbery charges. He was being held without bail in the Baltimore County jail and no attorney was listed for him in court records.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

