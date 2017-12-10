Suspect in bank robbery arrested after pursuit through several Baltimore County precincts

Baltimore County police said they arrested a man suspected of robbing a PNC Bank in Towson Sunday after pursuing him through several precincts before he was stopped in Owings Mills.

They did not identify the man, who was believed to be armed, pending a bail hearing expected Monday.

Police were called just after 1 p.m. about a robbery at the bank located inside a Giant Food grocery store in the 6300 block of York Road, said Andrea Bylen, a police spokeswoman.

Officers tried to stop the man’s vehicle, a black GMC Yukon truck, but the suspect drove away.

The man was pursued by officers through several precincts, including Towson and Cockeysville.

He was stopped at the corner of McDonough and Reisterstown roads in Owings Mills just before 2:30 p.m., Bylen said.

“It was quite lengthy, but there were thankfully no injuries as a result,” Bylen said.

Bylen said the man did not want to stop. He also drove off the road at points.

“The vehicle really became disabled,” Bylen said.

Mike Verrillo, who works at the Cravin Done Right restaurant at the Valley Village shopping center on Reisterstown Road, was throwing away cardboard boxes outside when he heard screeching tires and saw a black Yukon rushing down the street. Police cars were close behind and a helicopter was flying overhead.

“The car was really moving and the front tire was pretty much gone,” Verrillo said.

The truck turned off of Reisterstown Road onto the side street Craddock Lane. He then came down another side street back onto Reisterstown Road before he was stopped and police arrested him. Part of the truck had jumped the curb.

“The car was smoking and the front tire was pretty much gone,” Verrillo said.

Police are still investigating the incident.

