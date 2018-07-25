Baltimore County substitute teacher arrested on child sex abuse charges

Baltimore County police arrested a substitute teacher on child abuse and sexual assault charges Tuesday morning.

Police say Scott Thomas McCruden, 31, of Essex had “inappropriate physical and sexual contact” with a 9-year-old girl he was babysitting and tutoring. He was arrested and charged with sex abuse of a minor, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sexual contact, and second-degree child abuse of a child in his custody.

McCruden was employed by Baltimore County Public Schools as a substitute teacher between September 2017 and June 2018, working mainly in schools in eastern Baltimore County for varying grades and subjects. Police and Baltimore County school officials do not believe he had inappropriate behavior with children while working as a substitute teacher on school property, but are asking parents to speak with their children and notify police if they learn of inappropriate behavior.

McCruden began babysitting and tutoring a 9-year-old girl in September 2017, police said. Her parents ended his employment this past May when their child began to show signs of anxiety and distress at times when he was scheduled to babysit, according to police.

A police investigation concluded that he had “inappropriate physical and sexual contact” ranging from “disciplinary” pinching to inappropriate touching and pinching of the girl’s buttocks.

McCruden is no longer employed by Baltimore County Public Schools, police said, and is currently in the Baltimore County Detention Center awaiting a bail review hearing later today.

He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

