Slain Baltimore detective was to testify in indicted officers case

Slain Baltimore homicide detective Sean Suiter was scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury in the case against a squad of indicted officers, Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis confirmed Wednesday evening.

Davis said he was recently informed of the information by federal prosecutors, and was told that Suiter was not a target of the investigation. The testimony was to occur the day after the shooting occurred.

He also confirmed that Suiter is believed to have been killed with his own service weapon and said there was evidence of a struggle.

Suiter was with a partner at the time, and Davis said private surveillance video shows the partner seeking cover across the street when the gunfire erupted.

“The BPD and FBI do not possess any information that this incident ... is part of any conspiracy,” Davis said. He said evidence showed the shooting occurred spontaneously, sparked by Suiter’s decision to investigate a suspicious person.

Suiter, an 18-year veteran of the city police force, was fatally shot Nov. 15 while investigating another killing in the notoriously violent Harlem Park neighborhood in West Baltimore.

The 43-year-old detective was a husband and father of five, who was described by other police as a dedicated officer. Suiter joined the city’s homicide unit in 2015.

Authorities are offering a $215,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Police have said Suiter was conducting follow-up investigation on a triple homicide in the 900 block of Bennett Place when he saw someone acting suspiciously in a vacant lot and approached.

Suiter attempted to speak to the man, Davis said, and was shot in the head.

Davis said he was told by federal prosecutors that Suiter was to testify against already-indicted officers, in relation to an incident from several years ago.