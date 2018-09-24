Three men stabbed in bar parking lot in Baltimore County, police say

Baltimore County police are investigating a triple-stabbing that occurred just after midnight Sunday in Kingsville.

At about 12:17 a.m., police were called to the parking lot of a bar in the 12300 block of Philadelphia Road for a report of a stabbing.

Police found three men suffering from stab wounds. The victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident, and anyone with information about the stabbings is asked to call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020 or leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-866-LOCKUP, by text at 274637 with “MCS” plus a message, or online at metrocrimestoppers.org.

