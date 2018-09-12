Baltimore County police investigating 3 overnight shootings

Three people were shot in separate incidents in Baltimore County overnight, including one person who was injured during a home invasion robbery, according to police.

The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating shootings in Parkville, Woodlawn and Towson that left three people injured.

At about 7:42 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the unit block of Solar Circle in Parkville. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police believe the man was involved in a verbal argument before the shooting. The suspect left the area before police were called.

At about 2 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 2600 block of Purnell Drive in Woodlawn after a resident reported he had been shot. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive, police said.

Similar to the previous shooting Tuesday night, a preliminary investigation revealed the man was shot after a verbal argument near the corner of Purnell Drive and Royal Oak Avenue, according to police.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

Later, just before 3 a.m., police investigated a third shooting in Towson. During a home invasion robbery at the 1600 block of Thetford Road, one of the home’s occupants was shot at least once in the upper body, according to police.

The victim’s identity and condition were not immediately available.

Police believe the home was targeted because of specific items that were taken, and they are seeking two suspects in the robbery.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

