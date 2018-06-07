Two shot in Parkville area late Wednesday

Baltimore County police are investigating a double shooting in the Parkville area Wednesday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:32 p.m. Wednesday behind a home in the 1700 block of Yakona Road.

They found one man laying on the ground who had been shot in the lower body, and a second man returned to the scene with at least one gunshot wound to his lower body, according to police.

The victims, both 23, were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive, police said in a news release.

Police said they believe the men were targeted. The victims were not identified.

The Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the shootings, and anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. People can also leave anonymous tips by calling Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or texting the organization at 274637 with "MCS" plus a message.

