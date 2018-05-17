Baltimore County man charged with attempted murder of police officer

A Baltimore County man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot at an officer in Woodlawn Monday night.

Kwaundaylo Deshawn Richardson, 25, allegedly shot at an officer Monday night when the officer was investigating a report of suspicious subjects running through yards in the 2500 block of Poplar Drive.

Richardson, of the 3600 block of Bowers Ave., has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and handgun violations. He was banned from possessing a firearm due to a prior felony conviction.

The officer, a 10-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department who has not been identified, responded to a call for suspicious subjects running through yards at about 10:23 p.m. Monday. He located Richardson and another person in the 2600 block of West Park Drive. Richardson allegedly shot at the officer as he exited his patrol car, missing the officer but striking the car, according to police.

The officer was not injured.

Richardson fled on foot toward Windsor Mill Road near Alto Vista Avenue, where he was apprehended. The other unidentified suspect was arrested at the scene, interviewed and released later without charges.

Detectives did not recover the handgun immediately after the incident, but learned that Richardon’s girlfriend, 20-year-old Moesha E. Washington, would likely return to the area to retrieve the handgun. Police said she picked up the gun from an abandoned home in the 1900 block of Alto Vista Ave., and police arrested her while she was walking on Windsor Mill Road concealing the weapon under clothes she was carrying.

Police confiscated the gun, which had a destroyed serial number, and Washington was charged with accessory after statute and several handgun charges.

Washington was released on her own recognizance after a bail hearing Wednesday. Richardson is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

