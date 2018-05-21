10 Baltimore County police officers have died in line of duty in department's history

A Baltimore County police officer died Monday after responding to an incident, marking the 10th officer killed in the department’s nearly 150-year history.

» Prior to Monday’s killing, a 36-year-old tactical officer named Jason Schneider was fatally shot while serving a warrant on Aug. 28, 2013.

» In 2008, Lt. Michael Howe died of a stroke shortly after responding to a murder-suicide in Pikesville.

» In 2002, Sgt. Mark Parry, a father of three, died after a suspected drunk driver struck his unmarked police car.

» In 2000, Officer John Stem died of complications relating to a duty gunshot wound he suffered in July 1977. His fellow officer died in the incident.

» In 2000, Sgt. Bruce Prothero, a 12-year veteran of the department and father of five, was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was working as a security guard at a Pikesville jewelry store.

» In 1986, Officer Robert W. Zimmerman died after being hit by two cars while crossing a road in a heavy rainstorm.

» In 1983, Cpl. Samuel Snyder, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department, was fatally shot while assisting fellow officers break up a fight between a man and a woman at a Joppa Road diner.

» In 1977, Officer Charles Huckeba, a father to a young son, was fatally shot while attempting to talk to a barricaded young man.

» In 1969, Officer Edward Kuznar died after being hit head-on by a driver who plowed into his police car, killing both the officer and the driver.