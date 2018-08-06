Girl, 3, injured in hit-and-run in Middle River, Baltimore County police say

Baltimore County police have located a man they believe struck and injured a 3-year-old girl while driving in Middle River on Sunday.

According to police, a man in his 30s was driving a white Hyundai Elantra in the unit block of Right Wing Drive at about 6:10 p.m., when the girl ran into the road from between parked cars and he allegedly hit her.

Police said witnesses saw the man stop briefly after the accident and said he did not see the girl. He then fled the scene, according to police.

The girl was taken to a hospital with a suspected broken leg, according to police. She is expected to survive.

Police located the man and the car Sunday night. His identity was not immediately available Monday morning, and it’s unclear whether any charges against him are pending.

This story will be updated.

