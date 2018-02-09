Baltimore CFO sentenced to prison under plea agreement

Jay Edward Wilkins, 47 of Stoney Beach was sentenced Friday to 54 months in prison followed by three years of supervised probation by a U.S. District Court judge under a plea agreement that settles charges that he stole from his former employer, Baltimore-based event design and production company Revolution.

As part of the sentence for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, Wilkins was also ordered to pay $700,000 in restitution and forfeiture.

A phone number for Wilkins’ address in Stoney Beach, in Anne Arundel County, was out of service, and he could not be reached.

The sentence was announced by the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office and the Baltimore field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the plea agreement, Wilkins was chief financial officer of Revolution from 2014 to 2017 and had been using the identities of three employees to improperly divert corporate money for his own use. He also did not report the income on his tax returns.

