Baltimore police investigating homicide of 5-month-old with traumatic injuries who died at hospital

A 5-month-old’s death has been ruled a homicide this week after police say she was taken to an area hospital with signs of trauma.

The infant Brailynn Ford died Thursday at the hospital where she was being treated for traumatic injuries to her body, police said in a statement.

Police are also investigating the death of a man found around 11:30 p.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to his side in the 1800 block of N. Fulton Ave. The man was taken to an area hospital were he later died.

A 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the wrist and legs walked into an area hospital Sunday around 11 p.m. Police believe the man was shot in the 300 block of Bruce St.

Baltimore City Police are asking anyone with information about the deaths to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those with information about the shooting are urged to call 410-396-2221. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 1-866-7lockup.

