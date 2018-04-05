In multistate spree, Maryland couple smashed stolen cars into stores, towed away ATMs with chains, feds say

Federal authorities say an Eastern Shore man went on a multi-state ATM theft spree, stealing cars and crashing into convenience stores, then tying ropes or chains to the cash machines and dragging them out.

In the midst of it all, according to the indictment, he got married — and she joined in on his crimes.

Matthew Dale Bush, 38, and Crystal French, 34, also known as Crystal Bush — both of Grasonville — were indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland last month after authorities around the region linked them to a string of ATM heists and other robberies. In a span of less than two months, Matthew Bush is accused of ATM thefts in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

The indictment was unsealed Wednesday.

In at least five incidents, Bush “stole an ATM machine and its contents by smashing the glass door with an object and attaching a chain/rope to the ATM and a truck and pulling the ATM through the front glass with the truck.”

Bush is accused of carrying out the crime spree mostly alone until Oct. 8, when French allegedly helped him steal two ATMs from gas station convenience stores in Stevensville and Cambridge, during the early morning hours.

The indictment says on Oct. 14, Bush was being chased by police as he drove a stolen pickup truck from Maryland into Delaware, and he sent French text messages that read: “Baby I got three of them on my ass.”

On Oct. 15, the indictment says, the pair got married.

The indictment says the newlyweds drove a stolen Dodge Dakota pickup truck from White Marsh to Lancaster, Pa., on Oct. 22, and the following day drove a Chevrolet Silverado truck stolen from Lancaster to a High’s store in Harford County, where they broke in and stole 86 packs of cigarettes.

They were caught on Oct. 23, after fleeing a bank robbery in Baltimore County and crashing in Baltimore City. Police said last fall that the couple entered the SunTrust bank in Perry Hall around noon and displayed a note to the teller before leaving in a car, police said.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle matching the description near the city line, but the driver fled and crashed into another car at Federal Street and North Broadway in the Oliver neighborhood.

French was arrested by city and Baltimore County police nearby, while Bush ran into an alley, where he was captured. Police said he briefly resisted arrest.

In the ensuing months, authorities in different jurisdictions filed charges against Bush and French. The federal indictment brings all the charges together.

Authorities allege Bush and French spent the proceeds of their crimes on “personal items to include heroin and other illegal narcotics.”

Bush is charged with conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, interstate transportation of stolen goods and stolen vehicles, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and bank larceny and bank robbery counts.

French is charged with conspiracy to commit offenses against the United States, and aiding and abetting bank robbery and interstate transportation of stolen vehicles.

French made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court earlier this week, and was released pending trial. Her attorney said he was unable to comment on the case.

Bush has not made an initial appearance. An attorney representing him in one of his state-level cases said he could not immediately comment.

