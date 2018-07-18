Baltimore County police investigating series of overnight vehicle fires as arsons

Baltimore County police are investigating a series of arson incidents in Bowleys Quarters, where six vehicles caught on fire late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Four separate incidents affected five cars and a motorbike between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, Officer Jennifer Peach, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Police Department, said. Police are investigating all four incidents as arson.

“Because of the time frame and the location of all of the calls being so close together, it’s most likely that these calls will be related in some way,” Peach said.

Two separate car fires occurred on the 400 block of Carrollwood Road, where a 2016 Chrysler and a 2003 Cadillac DeVille went up in flames.

Fire affected three vehicles on the 3700 block of White Pine Road, Peach said. Fire was set to a 2011 Infiniti sedan, and the flames spread to a Suzuki motorbike and a Chrysler 300 sedan, she said.

And on the 300 block of Carroll Island Road, a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee was set on fire, Peach said.

“It’s very unusual,” Peach said. “Definitely not the type of call that we normally would deal with.”

Peach said it’s unclear how many suspects were involved. Police spent Wednesday canvassing the area and searching for video footage that could have captured the person or people responsible, she said.

“They have been down in that area all day doing just that — checking with residents in those areas and seeing if they have any external surveillance video that would capture either someone walking by or someone driving by,” Peach said.

